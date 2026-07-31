JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $152.00

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 66.93% from the company's current price.

NXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Nextpower from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Nextpower from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Nextpower in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.70.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXT

Nextpower Price Performance

NXT stock traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.47. Nextpower has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $163.13.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $935.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $935.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextpower will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower

In other Nextpower news, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $8,162,767.50. Following the transaction, the president owned 426,467 shares in the company, valued at $55,547,326.75. This trade represents a 12.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 26,077 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $3,513,093.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 931,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,480,767.68. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextpower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Nextpower by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 600,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,186 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 26.5% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 50,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Nextpower in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Nextpower during the second quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Nextpower during the second quarter worth approximately $715,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Nextpower News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nextpower reported record fiscal 2026 revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, signaling continued demand and improving growth prospects. Nextpower posts record $3.56 billion FY26 revenue, raises 2027 outlook

Nextpower reported record fiscal 2026 revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, signaling continued demand and improving growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings came in at $1.20 per share, above the $1.05 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $935.2 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% and operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million. Nextpower Q1 earnings and revenues surpass estimates

Fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings came in at $1.20 per share, above the $1.05 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $935.2 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% and operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million. Positive Sentiment: Nextpower completed its acquisition of Zigor Corporation’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter platform and accelerating U.S. manufacturing capabilities. Nextpower completes acquisition of power conversion assets

Nextpower completed its acquisition of Zigor Corporation’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter platform and accelerating U.S. manufacturing capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $145 and maintained a Buy rating. Susquehanna lowered its target to $157 but retained a Positive rating, leaving both targets well above the recent share price. Roth Capital also reiterated its Buy rating. Nextpower analyst price target changes

Truist raised its price target to $145 and maintained a Buy rating. Susquehanna lowered its target to $157 but retained a Positive rating, leaving both targets well above the recent share price. Roth Capital also reiterated its Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was approximately $935 million, narrowly below analyst expectations of $935.4 million. The modest top-line shortfall may have contributed to the weaker market reaction despite the earnings beat.

Revenue was approximately $935 million, narrowly below analyst expectations of $935.4 million. The modest top-line shortfall may have contributed to the weaker market reaction despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider-trading data showed no insider purchases and 24 insider sales during the past six months, including sales by senior executives. While such transactions may be scheduled or compensation-related, the pattern can weigh on investor sentiment. Nextpower earnings and insider trading activity

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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