JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.50 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock's current price.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Autonomous Res decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

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Bank of America Trading Down 1.5%

Bank of America stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.69. 19,003,087 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,499,609. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 40.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 38.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings forecasts: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.64 from $4.53 and its FY2027 forecast to $5.20 from $5.13. The revisions reinforce expectations for continued earnings growth and are above or broadly in line with current consensus estimates. Erste Group raises Bank of America earnings estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.64 from $4.53 and its FY2027 forecast to $5.20 from $5.13. The revisions reinforce expectations for continued earnings growth and are above or broadly in line with current consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: AI could improve profitability: Morgan Stanley strategists identified Bank of America as a potential major beneficiary of artificial-intelligence adoption, with automation and technology investment expected to support net-margin expansion through 2027. Bank of America could be an AI winner

Morgan Stanley strategists identified Bank of America as a potential major beneficiary of artificial-intelligence adoption, with automation and technology investment expected to support net-margin expansion through 2027. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating momentum remains favorable: Bank of America’s latest reported quarter beat EPS expectations, with $1.21 in earnings versus a $1.13 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 19.6% year over year. This provides fundamental support for the positive analyst outlook. Zacks analyst coverage of BAC

Bank of America’s latest reported quarter beat EPS expectations, with $1.21 in earnings versus a $1.13 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 19.6% year over year. This provides fundamental support for the positive analyst outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investment stake disclosure: Bank of America repeatedly crossed the 3% ownership-transparency threshold in Umicore, with its position hovering around that level. The disclosure may reflect trading or portfolio activity, but it does not indicate a material change to BAC’s core business. Bank of America stake in Umicore

Bank of America repeatedly crossed the 3% ownership-transparency threshold in Umicore, with its position hovering around that level. The disclosure may reflect trading or portfolio activity, but it does not indicate a material change to BAC’s core business. Negative Sentiment: Relative attractiveness is being debated: A comparison of BAC and American Express argues that the two companies’ second-quarter results represent different financial profiles and suggests investors may prefer AXP. Such commentary could weigh on BAC if investors view its valuation or growth prospects as less compelling. Bank of America versus American Express

A comparison of BAC and American Express argues that the two companies’ second-quarter results represent different financial profiles and suggests investors may prefer AXP. Such commentary could weigh on BAC if investors view its valuation or growth prospects as less compelling. Negative Sentiment: Rate-policy uncertainty: Reports that some investors expect a surprise Federal Reserve rate hike are adding volatility to financial stocks. Higher rates can benefit bank interest income, but an unexpected hike could increase recession and credit-loss concerns across the sector.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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