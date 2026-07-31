JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the medical device company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.53% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DXCM. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Get DexCom alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.27. 6,585,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,227,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. DexCom has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,911 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $364,052.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,075,708.50. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $2,042,017.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 328,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,106,990.40. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,258. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tema ETFs LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 113,204 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 46.1% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Key DexCom News

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share, versus the $0.61 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.29 billion estimate. DexCom Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share, versus the $0.61 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.29 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, citing strong demand for glucose monitors. The company is targeting nearly 50% U.S. conversion to its G7 15 Day system by year-end. Dexcom raises annual revenue forecast

to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, citing strong demand for glucose monitors. The company is targeting nearly 50% U.S. conversion to its G7 15 Day system by year-end. Positive Sentiment: Growth remained broad-based. U.S. revenue increased 11% to $933 million, while international revenue growth was stronger, supporting the bullish view of DexCom’s expanding CGM platform and newer products such as G7 15 Day and Stelo. DexCom Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

U.S. revenue increased 11% to $933 million, while international revenue growth was stronger, supporting the bullish view of DexCom’s expanding CGM platform and newer products such as G7 15 Day and Stelo. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved after the report. Wells Fargo raised its price target to $90 from $85 and maintained an overweight rating, while Benchmark lifted its target to $82 from $77 and assigned a buy rating. UBS also reaffirmed its buy rating with a $96 target.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $90 from $85 and maintained an overweight rating, while Benchmark lifted its target to $82 from $77 and assigned a buy rating. UBS also reaffirmed its buy rating with a $96 target. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed. Several major investors, including Wellington Management, AllianceBernstein and UBS, added shares, while Jennison Associates and Nuveen reduced their holdings.

Several major investors, including Wellington Management, AllianceBernstein and UBS, added shares, while Jennison Associates and Nuveen reduced their holdings. Negative Sentiment: Insider trading remains a risk signal. Company insiders reported 14 open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months, including sales by Executive Chair Kevin Sayer and other executives.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DexCom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DexCom wasn't on the list.

While DexCom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here