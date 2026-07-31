JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.74% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.00.

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Exponent Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.31. 398,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.72. Exponent has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $81.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 18.07%.The firm had revenue of $171.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $114,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,504.35. This represents a 64.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 2,945 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $160,973.70. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,324 shares of company stock worth $855,019. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,312,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 9.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3,191.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its position in Exponent by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Key Exponent News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exponent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exponent reported second-quarter earnings of $0.60 per diluted share , beating the $0.55 consensus estimate and rising from $0.52 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $171.6 million , exceeding expectations, while operating profit increased sharply. Exponent Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Exponent reported second-quarter earnings of , beating the $0.55 consensus estimate and rising from $0.52 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately , exceeding expectations, while operating profit increased sharply. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 net revenue growth outlook to 9%–10% , citing expanding AI-related demand. The upgraded guidance reinforces the view that Exponent’s technical consulting and engineering expertise is benefiting from new technology spending. Exponent raises 2026 net revenue growth view

Management raised its 2026 net revenue growth outlook to , citing expanding AI-related demand. The upgraded guidance reinforces the view that Exponent’s technical consulting and engineering expertise is benefiting from new technology spending. Positive Sentiment: The board authorized a $50 million increase to Exponent’s stock-repurchase program, potentially providing additional support for earnings per share and shareholder returns. It also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share , payable September 18 to shareholders of record September 4. Exponent dividend and repurchase announcement

The board authorized a to Exponent’s stock-repurchase program, potentially providing additional support for earnings per share and shareholder returns. It also declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 18 to shareholders of record September 4. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s dividend offers a modest income component, with an indicated yield of roughly 1.9%. However, the latest quarter included slightly negative operating cash flow, which investors may monitor alongside the company’s growth investments.

The company’s dividend offers a modest income component, with an indicated yield of roughly 1.9%. However, the latest quarter included slightly negative operating cash flow, which investors may monitor alongside the company’s growth investments. Negative Sentiment: Third-party data shows substantial insider selling over the past six months, including repeated sales by Chief Executive Officer Catherine Corrigan and no reported insider purchases. These transactions may reflect compensation or diversification, but could temper sentiment at a higher valuation. The data has not been independently verified.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc NASDAQ: EXPO is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company's expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

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