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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Guardant Health logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan raised Guardant Health’s price target from $185 to $195 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, implying approximately 21.4% upside from the cited share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: Guardant has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average target price of $179.82, with recent targets ranging from $150 to $210.
  • Recent operating results showed strong growth, including a 44% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue to $335 million and higher 2026 revenue guidance of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion, though the company remains unprofitable and insiders sold shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $135.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $179.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.62. 2,738,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,133. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.03. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 1.59. Guardant Health has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $176.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Musa Tariq sold 1,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $255,893.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,449,055.68. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $12,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,012,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $254,231,669.70. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 708,565 shares of company stock valued at $90,556,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Guardant Health by 159.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 301,041 shares of the company's stock worth $45,165,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Guardant Health by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 12,026 shares of the company's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 965 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Guardant Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Guardant Health this week:

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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