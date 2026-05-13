JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock's previous close.

NXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nextpower from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.88.

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Nextpower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded up $15.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.52. 3,054,178 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business's fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39. Nextpower has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $156.78.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. Analysts predict that Nextpower will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $6,252,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 746,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,492,472.63. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextpower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company's stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nextpower in the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextpower in the 1st quarter worth about $10,567,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextpower in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company's stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company's stock.

Nextpower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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