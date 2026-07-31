JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.05% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNDR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Schneider National from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Schneider National from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.23.

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Schneider National Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of SNDR traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 483,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,710. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $753,067.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,014.10. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $322,303.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,490,307.21. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $1,150,304. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schneider National by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,477,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 178,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 120.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49,511 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Schneider National

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Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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