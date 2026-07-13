JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.97% from the company's previous close.

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A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.69. 156,217 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,332. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. Terex has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tema ETFs LLC increased its position in Terex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 206,691 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,962,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Terex in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Terex by 49.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,053 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 2,744.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 131,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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