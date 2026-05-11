JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock's current price.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.56.

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Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,213,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ventas has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,716 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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