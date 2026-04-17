JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.00.

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e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $68.69. 823,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,013. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $150.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. e.l.f. Beauty's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $3,312,403.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,778.24. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 5,426 shares of the company's stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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