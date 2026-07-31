JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.67.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE LOW traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $208.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,600,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,475. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.05. Lowe's Companies has a 52 week low of $199.40 and a 52 week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,993,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,555,565 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,580,941,000 after buying an additional 2,039,343 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7,814.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,490,369 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $359,417,000 after buying an additional 1,471,539 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after buying an additional 924,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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