JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock's previous close.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.56.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,945,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,591,492. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,481,085,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after buying an additional 1,184,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,218,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,986,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here