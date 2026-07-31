JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Price

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the medical technology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $387.88.

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View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of SYK stock traded down $22.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,843,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,306. Stryker has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $401.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.98. The company has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.20. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Stryker

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stryker reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.69 , above the $3.49 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 9.4% year over year to $6.59 billion , broadly matching expectations. Strong demand for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices supported the results. Stryker beats quarterly estimates on strong demand for medical devices

Stryker reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , above the $3.49 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 9.4% year over year to , broadly matching expectations. Strong demand for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Organic sales growth reached approximately 9% , and management said operations are recovering from the cyber disruption. Stryker also plans to resume share repurchases, which could provide support for the stock. Stryker expects organic sales growth and adjusted EPS in 2026

Organic sales growth reached approximately , and management said operations are recovering from the cyber disruption. Stryker also plans to resume share repurchases, which could provide support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive: BTIG maintained a “buy” rating with a $358 price target, while Truist raised its target to $340, although Truist kept a “hold” rating. BTIG Research updates Stryker price target

Analysts remain generally constructive: BTIG maintained a “buy” rating with a $358 price target, while Truist raised its target to $340, although Truist kept a “hold” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Stryker forecast 2026 adjusted EPS of $14.95-$15.10 and organic sales growth of 8.3%-9.3% . The range remains close to consensus, but its narrower outlook gives investors less room for upside surprises. Stryker posts Q2 beats and narrows guidance

Stryker forecast 2026 adjusted EPS of and organic sales growth of . The range remains close to consensus, but its narrower outlook gives investors less room for upside surprises. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline reflects disappointment that the earnings beat did not translate into a stronger outlook. Investors remain concerned about the lingering financial and operational effects of the cyberattack, including the pace of the recovery and potential execution risks. SYK falls despite Q2 earnings beat

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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