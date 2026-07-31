JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Price Target to $380.00

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the company's previous close.

CSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.71.

Get CSW Industrials alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW traded up $12.95 on Friday, reaching $326.35. 61,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,361. The company's 50-day moving average price is $279.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.23. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $230.45 and a fifty-two week high of $337.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business had revenue of $350.65 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials's revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total value of $419,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,832. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $41,461,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CSW Industrials

Here are the key news stories impacting CSW Industrials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations. CSW reported adjusted earnings of $3.84 per share, above the $3.66 analyst consensus and up from $2.85 a year earlier. Revenue reached $350.65 million, a 33% year-over-year increase. CSW Industrials Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

CSW reported adjusted earnings of $3.84 per share, above the $3.66 analyst consensus and up from $2.85 a year earlier. Revenue reached $350.65 million, a 33% year-over-year increase. Positive Sentiment: Record results and improving organic growth boosted investor sentiment. Management described the quarter as an all-time record and said Contractor Solutions delivered its second consecutive quarter of positive organic revenue growth, suggesting stronger underlying demand. CSW Industrials Reports Fiscal 2027 First-Quarter Results

Management described the quarter as an all-time record and said Contractor Solutions delivered its second consecutive quarter of positive organic revenue growth, suggesting stronger underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive. Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” recommendation, which may reinforce confidence following the earnings beat. CSW Industrials Receives Moderate Buy Consensus

Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” recommendation, which may reinforce confidence following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $320 from $285 but kept an “equal weight” rating. The revised target is close to the recent trading level, indicating limited additional upside in the analyst’s base case despite the improved outlook. Wells Fargo Raises CSW Industrials Price Target

The revised target is close to the recent trading level, indicating limited additional upside in the analyst’s base case despite the improved outlook. Negative Sentiment: Interest expense remains a headwind. CSW expects approximately $48 million in fiscal 2027 interest expense while targeting organic revenue growth, a cost burden that could limit earnings expansion. The stock’s elevated valuation also leaves less room for disappointment. CSW Outlines Fiscal 2027 Interest Expense and Growth Target

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CSW Industrials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSW Industrials wasn't on the list.

While CSW Industrials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here