JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $60.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.77% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "sell" rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital upgraded Inspire Medical Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.56.

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Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 20.7%

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $10.78 on Tuesday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,299. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $147.03.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.72 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,115.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Inspire Medical Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Inspire Medical Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Inspire reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share, versus analyst expectations for a $0.24 loss, while revenue of $200.6 million topped the $194.7 million consensus estimate. Inspire Medical Systems Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Inspire reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share, versus analyst expectations for a $0.24 loss, while revenue of $200.6 million topped the $194.7 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance. The company now expects earnings per share of $1.05 to $1.45, above the $0.91 consensus estimate, and revenue of $835 million to $875 million, broadly centered around Wall Street’s $848.9 million forecast. Inspire Announces Q2 Results and Raised Guidance

The company now expects earnings per share of $1.05 to $1.45, above the $0.91 consensus estimate, and revenue of $835 million to $875 million, broadly centered around Wall Street’s $848.9 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer upgraded INSP. The firm raised its rating from “market perform” to “outperform” and assigned an $85 price target, implying substantial upside from the recent trading level. Benzinga analyst rating report

The firm raised its rating from “market perform” to “outperform” and assigned an $85 price target, implying substantial upside from the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Robert W. Baird increased its price target from $54 to $59 but maintained a “neutral” rating, indicating that the firm still sees limited near-term upside after the recent rally. The Fly analyst rating report

Robert W. Baird increased its price target from $54 to $59 but maintained a “neutral” rating, indicating that the firm still sees limited near-term upside after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Underlying comparisons were weaker. Quarterly revenue declined 7.6% from the prior year, and earnings fell from $0.45 per share to $0.14, highlighting continued year-over-year pressure despite the quarterly beat. Inspire Medical Systems earnings report

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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