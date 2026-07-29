JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $72.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 10.49% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.05.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.16. 12,182,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,113. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $67.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the company's stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

More Mondelez International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Mondelez reported revenue of $9.36 billion, above the $9.21 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 topped estimates near $0.67–$0.68. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year. Mondelez Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2026 Organic Sales Outlook Up

Mondelez reported revenue of $9.36 billion, above the $9.21 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 topped estimates near $0.67–$0.68. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Organic growth and volumes improved: Organic net revenue rose 2.2%, supported by pricing and a 0.7% volume/mix gain. Management also highlighted market-share gains, stronger profitability and particularly robust growth in Latin America and other emerging markets. Oreo maker Mondelez beats second-quarter sales estimates

Organic net revenue rose 2.2%, supported by pricing and a 0.7% volume/mix gain. Management also highlighted market-share gains, stronger profitability and particularly robust growth in Latin America and other emerging markets. Positive Sentiment: Full-year organic sales outlook was raised: Mondelez now expects at least 2% organic net revenue growth in 2026, signaling confidence that pricing, demand and volume trends can continue. Mondelez International Lifts Outlook on Higher Quarterly Sales

Mondelez now expects at least 2% organic net revenue growth in 2026, signaling confidence that pricing, demand and volume trends can continue. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain supportive: The company announced a 4% increase to its quarterly dividend and returned $1.5 billion to shareholders during the first half of 2026. Year-to-date operating cash flow was $1.3 billion, with free cash flow of $0.7 billion. Mondelēz International Reports Q2 2026 Results

The company announced a 4% increase to its quarterly dividend and returned $1.5 billion to shareholders during the first half of 2026. Year-to-date operating cash flow was $1.3 billion, with free cash flow of $0.7 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.97–$3.12 brackets the approximately $3.05 analyst consensus, so the outlook was broadly in line rather than a major earnings upgrade.

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.97–$3.12 brackets the approximately $3.05 analyst consensus, so the outlook was broadly in line rather than a major earnings upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was down 2.7% on a constant-currency basis despite the quarterly beat, indicating that currency and cost pressures remain risks to profit growth.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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