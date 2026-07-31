JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.18% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWH. Raymond James Financial set a $8.25 price objective on Camping World in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $7.00 target price on Camping World in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.48.

Get Camping World alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWH

Camping World Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 1,291,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,148. The firm has a market cap of $618.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. Camping World has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Camping World's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Camping World by 2,275.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Camping World by 923.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Camping World by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,877 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Camping World, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Camping World wasn't on the list.

While Camping World currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here