JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the basic materials company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock's current price.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FMC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.50.

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FMC Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of FMC traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $10.96. 2,874,100 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,758. FMC has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.14 million. FMC had a negative net margin of 84.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,326 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 102,545 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,582 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $1,401,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3,714.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FMC by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company's stock.

FMC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings exceeded expectations: FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.26, above the $0.21 analyst consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $153 million also came in above the high end of the company’s guidance range, helped by favorable cost controls. FMC Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Favorable Costs, Revenues Miss

FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.26, above the $0.21 analyst consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $153 million also came in above the high end of the company’s guidance range, helped by favorable cost controls. Positive Sentiment: Debt reduction may improve the balance sheet: FMC expects transactions including an India business sale, a rimisoxafen licensing deal, a Newark property sale-leaseback and a Tessenderlo Group investment to generate approximately $1 billion for debt repayment. Free-cash-flow guidance was raised to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million upfront licensing payment. Why FMC Corporation Rallied Today

FMC expects transactions including an India business sale, a rimisoxafen licensing deal, a Newark property sale-leaseback and a Tessenderlo Group investment to generate approximately $1 billion for debt repayment. Free-cash-flow guidance was raised to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million upfront licensing payment. Positive Sentiment: An FMC insider purchased 18,072 shares in the past six months, providing a modest positive signal, although institutional positioning was mixed. FMC Stock Data and Trading Activity

An FMC insider purchased 18,072 shares in the past six months, providing a modest positive signal, although institutional positioning was mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research maintained a Hold rating, arguing that the modest earnings beat was offset by structural industry headwinds and the guidance reduction. FMC Modest Q2 Beat Overshadowed by Guidance Cut

Wolfe Research maintained a Hold rating, arguing that the modest earnings beat was offset by structural industry headwinds and the guidance reduction. Negative Sentiment: Operational results deteriorated: Revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, organic revenue declined 22%, adjusted EPS dropped 62% from $0.69, and FMC posted a $187 million GAAP net loss.

Revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, organic revenue declined 22%, adjusted EPS dropped 62% from $0.69, and FMC posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. Negative Sentiment: Lower guidance is the main overhang: FMC cut 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.19-$1.49 from expectations near $1.68, reduced revenue guidance to $3.5-$3.7 billion, and lowered adjusted EBITDA guidance to $620-$680 million. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.13 is also well below the $0.65 consensus. FMC Second Quarter 2026 Results

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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