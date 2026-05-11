JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,437.00.

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Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $39.84 on Monday, reaching $1,084.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 163,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,276.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,367.66. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,087.12 and a 52-week high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 46.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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