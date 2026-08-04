JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Price

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.96% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $102.40.

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Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.35. 3,131,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57. Clorox has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.700-6.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Clorox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Clorox by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Clorox by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Clorox by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Key Clorox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Clorox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clorox reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share, topping the $1.64 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.95 billion also exceeded expectations. The GOJO acquisition contributed roughly 10 percentage points to sales growth. Clorox Q4 Earnings and Sales Top Estimates as GOJO Supports Sales

Clorox reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share, topping the $1.64 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.95 billion also exceeded expectations. The GOJO acquisition contributed roughly 10 percentage points to sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Management projects fiscal 2027 sales growth of approximately 13% to 14%, supported by GOJO, easier enterprise-resource-planning comparisons, market-share recovery, pricing actions and improving demand in health, wellness and international markets. Adjusted EPS guidance is $5.70 to $6.00. Clorox Forecasts Upbeat Annual Sales as Demand Improves

Management projects fiscal 2027 sales growth of approximately 13% to 14%, supported by GOJO, easier enterprise-resource-planning comparisons, market-share recovery, pricing actions and improving demand in health, wellness and international markets. Adjusted EPS guidance is $5.70 to $6.00. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their Clorox price targets following the earnings beat. Wells Fargo lifted its target from $95 to $102 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating, signaling improved estimates but limited expected upside at current levels. Analysts Boost Forecasts on Clorox

Several analysts raised their Clorox price targets following the earnings beat. Wells Fargo lifted its target from $95 to $102 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating, signaling improved estimates but limited expected upside at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Clorox declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, up slightly from $1.24, with a reported annualized yield of about 5.2%. The dividend supports the stock’s income appeal but does not materially change the near-term earnings outlook.

Clorox declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, up slightly from $1.24, with a reported annualized yield of about 5.2%. The dividend supports the stock’s income appeal but does not materially change the near-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 revenue declined 2% year over year, and fiscal 2026 sales fell 5% to $6.72 billion. Lower volumes, muted consumer categories, value-seeking shoppers and more than $200 million of anticipated inflation are expected to pressure margins and profitability. Clorox Outlines Inflation and Free Cash Flow Target

Fiscal Q4 revenue declined 2% year over year, and fiscal 2026 sales fell 5% to $6.72 billion. Lower volumes, muted consumer categories, value-seeking shoppers and more than $200 million of anticipated inflation are expected to pressure margins and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 EPS declined sharply from the prior year, while ERP implementation disruption and supply-chain costs continue to weigh on results. The optimistic sales forecast therefore comes with execution and margin risks.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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