JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $490.00 to $498.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.57% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Saia from $477.00 to $475.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $499.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $504.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $453.28.

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Saia Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 461,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,410. Saia has a 52-week low of $249.32 and a 52-week high of $494.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.83 and a 200-day moving average of $406.22.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.84%.The company had revenue of $956.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Saia's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,798,841 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $587,358,000 after acquiring an additional 43,690 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Saia by 67.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,383,888 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $414,281,000 after purchasing an additional 556,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Saia by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,912 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $301,676,000 after buying an additional 222,494 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Saia by 25.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 825,687 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $226,230,000 after buying an additional 166,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,284 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $282,529,000 after buying an additional 63,486 shares in the last quarter.

More Saia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Saia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Saia reported second-quarter adjusted performance ahead of expectations, with diluted EPS of $3.51 versus $2.67 a year earlier and consensus near $3.38. Revenue increased 17.1% to a record $956.5 million, while operating income rose 26% to $125.2 million. Saia Reports Second Quarter Results

Saia reported second-quarter adjusted performance ahead of expectations, with diluted EPS of $3.51 versus $2.67 a year earlier and consensus near $3.38. Revenue increased 17.1% to a record $956.5 million, while operating income rose 26% to $125.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Operating execution improved: the operating ratio fell to 86.9% from 87.8%, LTL shipments per workday rose 4.4%, tonnage increased 8.4%, and the claims ratio reached a record-low 0.3%. Saia also ended the quarter with $84 million in cash and $100.1 million of debt. Saia Q2 Results Summary

Operating execution improved: the operating ratio fell to 86.9% from 87.8%, LTL shipments per workday rose 4.4%, tonnage increased 8.4%, and the claims ratio reached a record-low 0.3%. Saia also ended the quarter with $84 million in cash and $100.1 million of debt. Positive Sentiment: Stifel upgraded SAIA from “hold” to “buy” and set a $438 price target. Stephens maintained an “overweight” rating despite reducing its target to $490 from $520, indicating analysts still see substantial long-term upside. The Fly Analyst Ratings

Stifel upgraded SAIA from “hold” to “buy” and set a $438 price target. Stephens maintained an “overweight” rating despite reducing its target to $490 from $520, indicating analysts still see substantial long-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $400 from $490 and shifted to an “equal weight” rating, reflecting a more cautious view of the shares’ risk-reward profile. Benzinga Analyst Update

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $400 from $490 and shifted to an “equal weight” rating, reflecting a more cautious view of the shares’ risk-reward profile. Negative Sentiment: Management expects approximately 100 basis points of sequential operating-ratio deterioration in the third quarter. A July 1 wage increase, higher fuel and purchased-transportation costs, and inflation in insurance and workers’ compensation are expected to pressure margins. Saia Q3 Margin Outlook

Management expects approximately 100 basis points of sequential operating-ratio deterioration in the third quarter. A July 1 wage increase, higher fuel and purchased-transportation costs, and inflation in insurance and workers’ compensation are expected to pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: July shipment growth was reportedly about 1% despite tonnage growth of roughly 7.5%, with some volatility following Saia’s 7.1% general rate increase. This raises concerns about demand elasticity and pricing execution. Saia Stock Outlook Analysis

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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