JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $209.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on H. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $196.50.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.59. 891,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.89 and a beta of 1.32. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $206.86.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.21. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,896,888.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,396.84. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,449,074.75. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,224 shares of company stock worth $4,173,605. Insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company's stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company's stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

More Hyatt Hotels News

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Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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