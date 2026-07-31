JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target to $30.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.08% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James Financial set a $30.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on LKQ from $39.00 to $36.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on LKQ in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded LKQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised LKQ from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.25.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Stock Down 1.0%

LKQ stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,826. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. LKQ has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.54.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.71%.The company's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essential Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting LKQ

Here are the key news stories impacting LKQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: LKQ maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share , equivalent to $1.20 annually and an indicated yield of approximately 5.3%. The dividend is payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. LKQ dividend announcement

LKQ maintained a quarterly dividend of , equivalent to $1.20 annually and an indicated yield of approximately 5.3%. The dividend is payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted improving trends in North America and steady demand in its Specialty business, providing some offset to the European weakness. LKQ Q2 earnings and Europe ERP disruption

Management highlighted improving trends in North America and steady demand in its Specialty business, providing some offset to the European weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest reported quarter, with major investors including Capital World Investors and BlackRock adding shares while Morgan Stanley, Capital Research and others reduced exposure. Recent analyst price targets remain well above the current trading range, but they predate the latest earnings report and guidance cut.

Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest reported quarter, with major investors including Capital World Investors and BlackRock adding shares while Morgan Stanley, Capital Research and others reduced exposure. Recent analyst price targets remain well above the current trading range, but they predate the latest earnings report and guidance cut. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.67 , below estimates near $0.71–$0.73 and down from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue of approximately $3.41 billion also missed expectations of roughly $3.48–$3.51 billion and declined 3% year over year. LKQ second-quarter earnings results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was , below estimates near $0.71–$0.73 and down from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue of approximately also missed expectations of roughly $3.48–$3.51 billion and declined 3% year over year. Negative Sentiment: LKQ reduced its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $2.60–$2.90 from $2.90–$3.20, below the approximately $2.98 analyst consensus. It also lowered its organic revenue-growth forecast to negative 3% to negative 1%. LKQ reduced 2026 outlook

LKQ reduced its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to from $2.90–$3.20, below the approximately $2.98 analyst consensus. It also lowered its organic revenue-growth forecast to negative 3% to negative 1%. Negative Sentiment: The German ERP implementation reportedly reduced quarterly revenue by about $140 million and European EBITDA by approximately $50 million. Softer demand in the U.K. and Benelux further delayed the expected European recovery, raising concerns that earnings weakness may persist.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

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