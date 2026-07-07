JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $408.00 at Bank of America

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $362.00 to $408.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.33.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

JPM traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.20. 1,227,380 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,787. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $343.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.02. The firm has a market cap of $908.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan Chase to $360 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the bank. Benzinga/The Fly report

Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan Chase to $360 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect strong second-quarter results for large Wall Street banks, helped by a surge in trading activity and deal fees, including activity tied to the SpaceX IPO. Reuters

Analysts expect strong second-quarter results for large Wall Street banks, helped by a surge in trading activity and deal fees, including activity tied to the SpaceX IPO. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s own strategists have been constructive on risk assets, including recommending investors buy the semiconductor pullback and highlighting a broader market recovery later in 2026. Yahoo Finance/Investing.com

JPMorgan’s own strategists have been constructive on risk assets, including recommending investors buy the semiconductor pullback and highlighting a broader market recovery later in 2026. Positive Sentiment: The bank was also cited in reports about large U.S. banks exploring a possible Fiserv debit-network deal, which could eventually give major issuers more leverage over debit-fee economics. Reuters

The bank was also cited in reports about large U.S. banks exploring a possible Fiserv debit-network deal, which could eventually give major issuers more leverage over debit-fee economics. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan was mentioned in reports about adding a high-yield dividend stock to its July U.S. Equity Analyst Focus List, but the article does not indicate a direct change to JPM’s own fundamentals. 24/7 Wall St.

JPMorgan was mentioned in reports about adding a high-yield dividend stock to its July U.S. Equity Analyst Focus List, but the article does not indicate a direct change to JPM’s own fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is expected to report earnings soon, keeping investor attention focused on whether trading, investment banking, and lending strength can translate into another beat. American Banking News

JPMorgan is expected to report earnings soon, keeping investor attention focused on whether trading, investment banking, and lending strength can translate into another beat. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon reiterated that JPMorgan wants to fight stablecoin yield rules in the proposed CLARITY Act, underscoring ongoing regulatory and policy risk in digital assets. Motley Fool

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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