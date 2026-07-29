JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Down 3.3% - What's Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $343.78 and last traded at $345.4890. 8,208,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 10,051,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.31.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher shareholder returns: JPMorgan plans to raise its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program. The measures are supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. JPMorgan's Robust Capital Position Fuels Higher Shareholder Returns

JPMorgan plans to raise its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program. The measures are supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings upgrade: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 earnings-per-share forecast to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current consensus estimate of $23.97, signaling confidence in JPMorgan’s earnings trajectory.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 earnings-per-share forecast to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current consensus estimate of $23.97, signaling confidence in JPMorgan’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating performance: JPMorgan’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings of $6.14 per share and revenue of $58.02 billion. Revenue increased 27.7% year over year, reinforcing the bank’s ability to generate capital and support returns.

JPMorgan’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings of $6.14 per share and revenue of $58.02 billion. Revenue increased 27.7% year over year, reinforcing the bank’s ability to generate capital and support returns. Neutral Sentiment: Broad financial-sector strength: The financial sector recently reached a record high, helped by fintech gains, providing a favorable backdrop for large banks, although the development does not directly change JPMorgan’s fundamentals.

The financial sector recently reached a record high, helped by fintech gains, providing a favorable backdrop for large banks, although the development does not directly change JPMorgan’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Limited company-specific items: Recent coverage involving JPMorgan’s banking relationships with Donald Trump’s investment accounts, its investment-banking view on Bloom Energy, and Jamie Dimon’s personal investing history is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings.

Recent coverage involving JPMorgan’s banking relationships with Donald Trump’s investment accounts, its investment-banking view on Bloom Energy, and Jamie Dimon’s personal investing history is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: AI financing concerns: Bank stocks, including JPMorgan, weakened as investors questioned whether the massive AI infrastructure buildout could create credit losses or expose lenders to overvalued projects. JPMorgan has been a major financier of the expansion. Worries About AI Drag Bank Stocks Lower

Bank stocks, including JPMorgan, weakened as investors questioned whether the massive AI infrastructure buildout could create credit losses or expose lenders to overvalued projects. JPMorgan has been a major financier of the expansion. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s risk warnings: The CEO said geopolitical and other market risks are “bigger than other people think” and indicated he is not currently buying stocks. His comments may temper enthusiasm following JPMorgan’s record quarter. Jamie Dimon Says Market Risks Are Bigger Than Other People Think

The CEO said geopolitical and other market risks are “bigger than other people think” and indicated he is not currently buying stocks. His comments may temper enthusiasm following JPMorgan’s record quarter. Negative Sentiment: Macro uncertainty: Warnings of a possible fourth-quarter economic slowdown and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s next rate moves are pressuring financial stocks and could affect loan demand, credit quality and trading conditions.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $326.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.33. The company has a market capitalization of $925.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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