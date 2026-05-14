JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded to "Hold" at Dbs Bank

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Dbs Bank to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Autonomous Res lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $300.49 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $256.00 and a one year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $805.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is $299.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,396,496,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,794,785,000 after buying an additional 7,796,814 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,024,000 after buying an additional 2,081,800 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,790,000 after buying an additional 1,964,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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