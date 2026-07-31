JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $73.00

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.00.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $65.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,500,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226,977. Bristol Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm's 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.44. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Bristol Myers reported adjusted EPS of $2.04 versus the $1.60 consensus and revenue of $12.97 billion versus estimates of $11.74 billion. Revenue increased 5.7% year over year, while EPS rose from $1.46 in the prior-year quarter. Bristol Myers raises 2026 forecast as Eliquis and newer medicines power results

Bristol Myers reported adjusted EPS of $2.04 versus the $1.60 consensus and revenue of $12.97 billion versus estimates of $11.74 billion. Revenue increased 5.7% year over year, while EPS rose from $1.46 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook was raised: Management now expects full-year EPS of $6.75 to $7.00 and revenue of $49 billion to $50 billion, above consensus estimates of approximately $6.31 EPS and $47.3 billion in revenue. BMY Q2 earnings beat estimates and 2026 view raised

Management now expects full-year EPS of $6.75 to $7.00 and revenue of $49 billion to $50 billion, above consensus estimates of approximately $6.31 EPS and $47.3 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Growth products are gaining traction: Eliquis sales were a major contributor, while Camzyos, Reblozyl, Opdivo Qvantig, Breyanzi and other newer medicines helped the growth portfolio reach roughly 60% of revenue. Management also highlighted pipeline progress. Bristol-Myers Squibb Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Eliquis sales were a major contributor, while Camzyos, Reblozyl, Opdivo Qvantig, Breyanzi and other newer medicines helped the growth portfolio reach roughly 60% of revenue. Management also highlighted pipeline progress. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support improved: Truist reaffirmed its Buy rating and increased its price target from $65 to $70, implying additional upside from recent levels.

Truist reaffirmed its Buy rating and increased its price target from $65 to $70, implying additional upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious, citing valuation after BMY’s recent rally and the need for continued execution to replace older products.

Some analysts remain cautious, citing valuation after BMY’s recent rally and the need for continued execution to replace older products. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain: Legacy portfolio declines from patent expirations continue, while Opdivo declined and readouts for Milvexian and Cobenfy were delayed. Elevated put-option activity also indicates some investors are hedging downside risk.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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