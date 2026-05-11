Julie Richardson Sells 1,930 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Julie Richardson sold 1,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $358,632.60. Following the sale, the director owned 2,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $391,336.92. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Julie Richardson sold 2,433 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $458,620.50.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Julie Richardson sold 502 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $75,300.00.

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Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.32. 7,728,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.44, a PEG ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $203.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CICC Research lifted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.57.

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Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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