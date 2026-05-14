Julio Torres Sells 15,000 Shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) Director Julio Torres sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTS traded up $8.20 on Thursday, hitting $83.01. 27,097,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,150,535. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 2.60.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vodafone Ventures Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $397,413,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,919,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,539 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $90,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company's stock worth $338,569,000 after buying an additional 1,425,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $79.45.

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About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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