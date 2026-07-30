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Julius Genachowski Sells 19,855 Shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Sonos logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Sonos director Julius Genachowski sold 19,855 shares at an average price of $17, generating $337,535; the transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his direct holdings by 26.97%.
  • Sonos reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $375.3 million, both above expectations, while guiding for stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue of $325 million to $355 million.
  • Despite the upbeat results, the stock fell to $14.43 as higher memory costs threatened fourth-quarter margins. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and a $20 price target, although Rosenblatt maintained a “Buy” rating with a $21 target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sonos.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO - Get Free Report) Director Julius Genachowski sold 19,855 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $337,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,175. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sonos Stock Performance

NASDAQ SONO traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,866,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,245. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Key Headlines Impacting Sonos

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Sonos reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share, above analyst estimates, while revenue reached $375.3 million, up 8.8% year over year and ahead of the approximately $365.7 million consensus. Broad-based speaker demand, international growth and cost controls supported margins and adjusted EBITDA. Sonos Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Management guided fiscal Q4 revenue to $325 million-$355 million, above the roughly $305.1 million consensus estimate. Full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance is $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion. Sonos expects Q4 revenue of $325M-$355M amid memory-cost headwinds
  • Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $21 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Rosenblatt Securities rating
  • Neutral Sentiment: Sonos appointed long-term investor Chris Shackelton to its board, adding strategy, capital-allocation and financial-markets experience as the company reshapes its leadership. Sonos Appoints Chris Shackelton to Board of Directors
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, Sonos warned that higher memory costs will pressure the business in Q4. That margin risk appears to be outweighing the stronger-than-expected sales outlook and is likely the main reason the stock has decreased.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,480 shares of the company's stock worth $42,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 258.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,706,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,867,000 after buying an additional 1,230,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 250.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,393,706 shares of the company's stock worth $15,066,000 after buying an additional 996,425 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $10,414,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonos by 1,472.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,583 shares of the company's stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 753,414 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sonos from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonos

About Sonos

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company's core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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