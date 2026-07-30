Jumia Technologies (JMIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Jumia Technologies to announce earnings of ($0.0750) per share and revenue of $52.3170 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Jumia Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:JMIA opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jumia Technologies

In other news, EVP Antoine Maillet-Mezeray sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $141,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 279,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,143.28. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 76,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 167,800 shares of the company's stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JMIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG NYSE: JMIA operates as a leading e-commerce and technology platform in Africa, facilitating online retail, logistics and digital payments. The company's marketplace connects millions of consumers with a diverse array of sellers offering electronics, fashion, home goods, groceries and more. Beyond its core retail services, Jumia has developed JumiaPay, a payment solution that enables secure transactions both on and off its platform, and Jumia Logistics, which provides end-to-end delivery and fulfillment support across the continent.

Jumia serves a broad geographic footprint in Africa, with operations in key markets such as Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Uganda, Tunisia and South Africa.

Further Reading

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