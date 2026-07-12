Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday.

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Insider Activity at Jumia Technologies

In other Jumia Technologies news, EVP Antoine Maillet-Mezeray sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 279,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,143.28. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,172 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,857 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 58,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,714 shares of the company's stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 224,328 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JMIA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. 786,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,810. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG NYSE: JMIA operates as a leading e-commerce and technology platform in Africa, facilitating online retail, logistics and digital payments. The company's marketplace connects millions of consumers with a diverse array of sellers offering electronics, fashion, home goods, groceries and more. Beyond its core retail services, Jumia has developed JumiaPay, a payment solution that enables secure transactions both on and off its platform, and Jumia Logistics, which provides end-to-end delivery and fulfillment support across the continent.

Jumia serves a broad geographic footprint in Africa, with operations in key markets such as Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Uganda, Tunisia and South Africa.

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