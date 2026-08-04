KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded KANZHUN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised KANZHUN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on BZ

KANZHUN Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BZ stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. KANZHUN has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KANZHUN

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KANZHUN by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,529,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in KANZHUN by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,591,441 shares of the company's stock worth $113,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KANZHUN by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,340,529 shares of the company's stock worth $271,880,000 after acquiring an additional 194,820 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 262,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 179,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 196,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company's stock.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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