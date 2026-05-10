Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRMN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Karman from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Karman in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore raised their target price on Karman from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Karman to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Karman Price Performance

Karman stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. Karman has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 466.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. Karman had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.68%.The firm had revenue of $134.49 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Karman will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karman

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karman by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 373 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karman by 889.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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