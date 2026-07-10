Karooooo (KARO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Karooooo had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.07%.The business had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Karooooo Price Performance

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $58.09 on Friday. Karooooo has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 347.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Karooooo's previous annual dividend of $1.25. Karooooo's payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Karooooo by 699.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,602 shares of the company's stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 48,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Karooooo by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 7,327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,357 shares of the company's stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KARO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Karooooo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Karooooo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on KARO

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of telematics software-as-a-service solutions for vehicle and fleet management. Through its flagship platform, the company delivers real-time GPS tracking, stolen vehicle recovery and driver behaviour analytics, enabling commercial fleets and automotive insurers to optimise operations, increase safety and reduce costs.

Karooooo's SaaS platform integrates proprietary hardware devices with cloud-based analytics and mobile applications. Customers gain access to live vehicle location data, engine diagnostics, route planning tools and customizable reporting dashboards.

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