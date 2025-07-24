Karooooo Ltd. to Issue -- Dividend of $1.25 (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO - Get Free Report) declared a -- dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

Shares of KARO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 70,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Karooooo had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $70.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

KARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

