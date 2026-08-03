Kayne Anderson BDC (KBDC) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Kayne Anderson BDC to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $51.8620 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 37.30%.The business had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.40 million. On average, analysts expect Kayne Anderson BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kayne Anderson BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBDC opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.30. Kayne Anderson BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Kayne Anderson BDC's dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.12.

Read Our Latest Report on KBDC

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson BDC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 70.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 50.0% in the second quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 15.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,063 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc NYSE: KBDC is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company's portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

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