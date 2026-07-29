KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 436,993 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the June 30th total of 824,704 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 328,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,693. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 403 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company's stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

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