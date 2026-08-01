KE (NYSE:BEKE) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

KE (NYSE:BEKE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BEKE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Griffin Securities set a $24.40 price target on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KE from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.07.

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KE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KE has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of -0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in KE by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,280 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in KE by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,910 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise GP Ltd purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc NYSE: BEKE is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

Further Reading

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