Kearny Financial (KRNY) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $45.6060 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.67 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.61%. On average, analysts expect Kearny Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kearny Financial alerts: Sign Up

Kearny Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $613.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Kearny Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza purchased 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,995.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 33,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $290,608.70. The trade was a 11.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtland E. Fields acquired 3,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $30,276.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 43,200 shares in the company, valued at $363,312. This represents a 9.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,800 shares of company stock worth $211,196. Insiders own 7.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 11,688.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,118 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,585 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNY. Weiss Ratings lowered Kearny Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Kearny Financial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRNY

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial, Inc was the bank holding company for Kearny Bank, a New Jersey–based community bank offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary, the company provided deposit products, lending facilities and electronic banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and middle-market corporations.

The company's core products included checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction financing, equipment financing, home equity lines of credit and consumer installment loans.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kearny Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kearny Financial wasn't on the list.

While Kearny Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here