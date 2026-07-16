Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Comments on KRNY Q4 Earnings

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kearny Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst C. O'connell forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kearny Financial's current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 10.39%.The firm had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.67 million.

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Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Kearny Financial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Kearny Financial's payout ratio is 77.19%.

Insider Activity at Kearny Financial

In related news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $290,608.70. This trade represents a 11.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtland E. Fields bought 3,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $30,276.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $363,312. The trade was a 9.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $211,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,118 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,765 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,259 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial, Inc was the bank holding company for Kearny Bank, a New Jersey–based community bank offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary, the company provided deposit products, lending facilities and electronic banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and middle-market corporations.

The company's core products included checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction financing, equipment financing, home equity lines of credit and consumer installment loans.

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