Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Palomar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Palomar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Palomar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.50.

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Palomar Price Performance

Palomar stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.89. 74,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,650. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Palomar has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $147.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.05.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $278.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.79 million. Palomar had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palomar will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 329,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,207,668.48. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Timothy Carter sold 480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $59,659.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $207,564.30. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 22,977 shares of company stock worth $2,933,488 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 652.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 694,317 shares of the company's stock worth $93,566,000 after purchasing an additional 114,859 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 138,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 56,898 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,278 shares of the company's stock worth $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 67,038 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Palomar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palomar’s shares are benefiting from renewed optimism after the company recently raised its 2026 adjusted net income guidance, which helped fuel a sharp rally earlier in the week. Palomar Holdings (PLMR) Is Up 12.5% After Raising 2026 Adjusted Net Income Guidance - What's Changed

Palomar’s shares are benefiting from renewed optimism after the company recently raised its 2026 adjusted net income guidance, which helped fuel a sharp rally earlier in the week. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains supportive overall, with Palomar continuing to carry a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a target price near current trading levels, suggesting expectations remain constructive.

Analyst commentary remains supportive overall, with Palomar continuing to carry a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a target price near current trading levels, suggesting expectations remain constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research left its rating at “Hold” but slightly increased its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $2.71 from $2.66, signaling some confidence in longer-term earnings power.

Zacks Research left its rating at “Hold” but slightly increased its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $2.71 from $2.66, signaling some confidence in longer-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed its Q2 2028 EPS estimate to $2.26 from $2.27 and its Q1 2028 estimate to $3.12 from $3.18, while reducing FY2027 EPS to $9.66 from $9.72, which is a small headwind but not a major change.

Zacks also trimmed its Q2 2028 EPS estimate to $2.26 from $2.27 and its Q1 2028 estimate to $3.12 from $3.18, while reducing FY2027 EPS to $9.66 from $9.72, which is a small headwind but not a major change. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by President Jon Christianson, who sold 6,863 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, may create some caution even though the sale was not necessarily a negative operating signal. Jon Christianson Sells 6,863 Shares of Palomar NASDAQ: PLMR Stock

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: PLMR is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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