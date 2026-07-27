Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Stock Price

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of John Marshall Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of John Marshall Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $24.50.

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John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

John Marshall Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.80. 6,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,697. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.59.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that John Marshall Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMSB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company's stock.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, DC The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.

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