Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price points to a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock's current price.

WULF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $41.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.52.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:WULF traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,689,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,553,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.84.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 196.13% and a negative net margin of 611.46%.The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael C. Bucella acquired 3,171 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,038.38. Following the acquisition, the director owned 270,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,262,635.62. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Fleury sold 573,586 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $9,257,678.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,205,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,728,700. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,094 shares of company stock worth $200,392 and sold 954,200 shares worth $16,390,854. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,643,009 shares of the company's stock worth $386,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,958 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 140,101 shares of the company's stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 43,574 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 151,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 96,843 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,549,000 after buying an additional 314,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 264,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting TeraWulf

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on TeraWulf to $31 from $30 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga report on Cantor Fitzgerald target hike

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on TeraWulf to $31 from $30 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and set a $27 target, citing HPC revenue crossover as a key driver for the company’s valuation. Yahoo Finance report on Rosenblatt rating

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and set a $27 target, citing HPC revenue crossover as a key driver for the company’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Needham lifted its target to $28 from $22 and maintained a buy rating, reflecting growing optimism that TeraWulf’s AI/HPC leasing business can support higher revenue. Benzinga report on Needham target hike

Needham lifted its target to $28 from $22 and maintained a buy rating, reflecting growing optimism that TeraWulf’s AI/HPC leasing business can support higher revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted TeraWulf’s first-quarter results and HPC strength, which helped drive shares higher as investors focused on its data-center and AI-power opportunities. Benzinga report on Q1 strength

Analysts and market commentary highlighted TeraWulf’s first-quarter results and HPC strength, which helped drive shares higher as investors focused on its data-center and AI-power opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities slightly improved its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.26 from $0.27 loss, a modest adjustment that does little to change the near-term earnings picture.

Northland Securities slightly improved its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.26 from $0.27 loss, a modest adjustment that does little to change the near-term earnings picture. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with the reported short interest effectively flat and not signaling a fresh bearish catalyst.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with the reported short interest effectively flat and not signaling a fresh bearish catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted TeraWulf’s Q1 loss was wider than expected and digital asset revenue declined year over year, underscoring that profitability remains challenged despite HPC growth. Zacks report on Q1 results

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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