Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock Price

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USCB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on USCB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research raised USCB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of USCB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USCB Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.75.

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USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of USCB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,122. The stock's 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $23.74.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at USCB Financial

In related news, Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $163,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,561 shares in the company, valued at $447,255.81. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $904,276.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,893.50. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,122 shares of company stock worth $3,601,592. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 574,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,958 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 128,093 shares of the company's stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company's stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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