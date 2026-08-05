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Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Kemper logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Kemper beat earnings expectations: The insurer reported quarterly EPS of $0.45, exceeding the $0.34 consensus estimate by $0.11. Revenue was $1.09 billion, below analysts’ $1.16 billion forecast.
  • Shares declined 0.9% to $29.16 following the results. Kemper has a $1.72 billion market capitalization, a 47.03 price-to-earnings ratio and trades below its 200-day moving average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Kemper has a consensus “Reduce” rating, with four Sell, three Hold and two Buy ratings; the consensus price target is $51.75. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

Kemper Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE KMPR traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 708,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,472. Kemper has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The stock's 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $51.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMPR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Kemper by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 27.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Kemper by 328.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

See Also

Earnings History for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

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