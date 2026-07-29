Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a 1.2% increase from Kenvue's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Kenvue has a dividend payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

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Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. 27,193,520 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,037,344. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.Kenvue's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 64.9% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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