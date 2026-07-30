Kenvue (KVUE) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Kenvue to announce earnings of $0.3188 per share and revenue of $3.9660 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kenvue to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. Kenvue has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kenvue by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,551,036 shares of the company's stock worth $302,755,000 after acquiring an additional 522,696 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,316 shares of the company's stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,787 shares of the company's stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.58.

View Our Latest Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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