KeyCorp Forecasts Higher Earnings for Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Mckinney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.57. KeyCorp currently has a "Sector Weight" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Howmet Aerospace's current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace's FY2027 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $267.35 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $260.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $169.45 and a 52-week high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock worth $3,765,280,000 after purchasing an additional 400,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock worth $3,409,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,316,277,000 after buying an additional 221,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,134,545,000 after buying an additional 255,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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