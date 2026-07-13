KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.50% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.25.

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LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 0.1%

LFST opened at $10.70 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.33 and a beta of 1.12.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $403.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. LifeStance Health Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 1.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, Director Darren M. Black sold 5,899,661 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $47,315,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,310,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,947,122.30. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Bessler sold 894,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $9,059,633.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 539,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,799.19. This represents a 62.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,762,394 shares of company stock valued at $64,107,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,682 shares of the company's stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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